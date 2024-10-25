Stand named after Shane Warne unveiled at Melbourne’s Junction Oval

Melbourne, Oct 25 Cricket Victoria and St Kilda Cricket Club said a stand has been named after the legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne at Melbourne’s Junction Oval in the presence of his daughters Summer and Brooke, and his father Keith.

The unveiling ceremony took place before Victoria took on New South Wales in a One-Day Cup match at the Junction Oval. Also in attendance were Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, batter Steve Smith and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

"Today marks a very special and proud day for the Warne family to have a stand named the Shane Warne stand here at the Junction Oval is a wonderful tribute to Shane, who we know would be honored to be chosen for such an accolade.

"In February 1991 he made his first-class debut playing for Victoria against Western Australia here at the Junction Oval. Some of Shane's most enjoyable early cricketing years were whilst playing with his beloved St Kilda, especially when the matches were played here at the Junction Oval.

"As proud as Shane would be to know a stand at the Junction Oval bares his name, he would also be thrilled to know that he will now be forever linked with St Kilda Cricket Club and the Junction Oval. On behalf of her family, I'd like to thank Cricket Victoria and St Kilda Cricket Club for their support in honouring Shane with such a wonderful tribute, further enhancing Shane's incredible legacy," said Keith during the unveiling ceremony.

The stand was previously named after Australian rules footballer Kevin Murray, whose family supported the name change. Warne, who died in March 2023 at just 52 due to a heart attack, has the southern stand named after him at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a move done during his state funeral.

"It’s so exciting ... it’s just incredible. The sun’s shining, so Dad clearly doesn’t want to miss out. He’s here in spirit. We’re just so grateful. Emotions are high, but it’s a really special feeling today," said Brooke.

