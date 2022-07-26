Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games due to groin injury

Published: July 26, 2022

New Delhi, July 26 The strong Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham suffered a massive setback ...

New Delhi, July 26 The strong Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham suffered a massive setback as star javelin thrower, fresh from his silver medal-winning performance at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene (US), has been ruled from the quadrennial showpiece due to a groin injury.

Speaking to , Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary-general Rajiv Mehta said, Chopra had been advised rest for a month by doctors after an MRI showed an injury in his groin.

Neeraj Chopra was a strong contender for the title at the Commonwealth Games as he had won gold at the 2018 Games at Gold Coast.

