"Staying calm and focused for that gold": Kokila

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Kokila from Haryana is gearing up for her first Paralympics with palpable excitement and determination. She will be contesting in the 48 kg g2 category in judo.

With a clear vision of success, Kokila shares with ANI, "I am very excited about this opportunity. I believe I can bring home the gold if I stay calm and keep my mind clear. My training has been rigorous and consistent, and the unwavering support from my family bolsters my confidence. Staying calm is key, and I am committed to maintaining my focus and composure to achieve my goals."

As she steps into the Paralympics, her preparation and the encouragement from her loved ones pave the way for what she hopes will be a triumphant debut.

India has named 84 athletes to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which are scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8. The contingent is India's largest ever sent to the Paralympic Games.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India sent 54 athletes, which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, however, that number has grown to 84 overall, with 32 women included in the Indian contingent, as per Olympics.com.

India will compete in three new sportspara-cycling, para-rowing and blind judoat the Paris Paralympics, extending the country's participation to 12 sports. Overall, 22 sports will be held in Paris in 2024.

Arshad Shaik will compete in the men's C2 para-cycling events, while Jyoti Gaderiya will do so in the women's C2 events. Kapil Parmar will take part in the men's 60 kg J1 event in blind judo and he will be accompanied in this sport by Kokila, who is competing in the women's 48 kg J2 category. Anita and K. Narayana will represent India in PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para-rowing.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

Avani Lekhara, who won gold in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event after tying the world record at Tokyo 2020, will compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She was the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo, as per Olympics.com.

Also returning to the fold is men's F64 javelin thrower Sumit Antil. He won the gold medal in this event at Tokyo 2020 and is a two-time world champion. The 26-year-old also holds the world record after achieving a 73.29-metre throw at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year.

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won India's first Paralympic medal in the sport, will compete in the women's singles event and also partner with Sonalben Patel in the women's doubles at Paris 2024.

Harvinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win an archery medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo, will appear in the men's individual recurve open and mixed team recurve open in the ST category.

