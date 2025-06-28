Steve Smith eyes return for second Test against West Indies

Bridgetown, June 28 Steve Smith is on track to rejoin Australia’s squad in Barbados as he ramps up his bid for a return in the second Test against West Indies in Grenada. The star batter, who missed Australia’s 159-run win in the series opener due to a finger injury, has resumed batting practice in New York as part of his rehabilitation.

Smith has been sidelined since dislocating his right little finger during the World Test Championship final on June 13. He flew to New York after the injury and has been working on his recovery while Australia wrapped up the first Test inside three days at Kensington Oval.

He is expected to link up with the squad by Sunday, ahead of the second Test at Grenada’s National Stadium starting July 3.

“He's had a few hits over in New York, which I think was with a tennis ball and an incredi-ball,” Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed after his side’s dominant victory. “I think his wound is looking good, so the next stage is to come over here and hit some balls in the nets. So we'll know more over the next few days.”

Smith is still required to bat with a protective split on his finger for up to eight weeks, and Cummins said his return hinges on how well he can handle that. If cleared, Smith will slot straight back into his familiar No. 4 position.

Australia’s top order, missing the steadying presence of both Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (who was replaced by teenager Sam Konstas), faltered against the West Indies pace attack. Konstas managed just 3 and 5, Josh Inglis made 5 and 12 at No. 4, and Cameron Green – in only his second Test batting at No. 3 – fell cheaply twice.

Cummins, however, threw his support behind the young batters. “Of course, the top order would like to score some more runs. The challenge of Test cricket, especially for young players, is when you get thrown different conditions, you've got to find a way to be effective,” he said. “That will be the conversations over the next few days. But we back them in and their prep leading in was excellent. The way they’re talking about playing is really good, so we’ve got full confidence.”

The Australians will travel to Grenada on Monday for what will be their first-ever Test on the island, marking a historic occasion for the team. The last time Australia played in Grenada was an ODI in 2008 before any of the current squad member had made their international debut.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor