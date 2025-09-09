Stokes back in training after shoulder injury ahead of Ashes Trip

Chelmsford, Sep 9 England have got a much-needed boost ahead of this year's Ashes series in Australia as Test skipper Ben Stokes has returned to training after his shoulder injury.

Stokes hasn't played since he hurt his shoulder during the fourth Test against India in Manchester in July, where he picked up five wickets in the first innings and scored a marathon 141 when batting. He was then ruled out of the fifth and final Test with Ollie Pope named as stand-in captain for the deciding Test at The Oval.

The experienced all-rounder, who expected to be sidelined for about six or seven weeks, has allayed fears he may miss the start of the Ashes by making a return to training in the nets with England county side Durham.

With the first Ashes Test to begin in Perth on November 21, Durham coach Ryan Campbell confirmed Stokes had returned to batting in the nets during his side's training.

"Stokes is back in training," Campbell confirmed on BBC Radio 5 Live. "Over the last week, he's started to hit balls and had a really good session. Scott Borthwick was throwing to him with (coach) Will Gidman for nearly two hours."

"The batting side of things is going very well but the bowling will take a lot longer. He is being treated very steadily," he said.

England are also sweating on the fitness of key fast bowler Mark Woodm who has recovered from the knee injury he picked up during the ICC Champions Trophy event in February. Campbell said the right-armer was likely to play a red-ball contest for Durham in the County Championship next week in a bid to prove his fitness.

"I've got my fingers crossed that Wood plays for us next week. If that happens, it's not only great for Durham but also for England. He is extremely close to playing," said Campbell.

Stokes' availability will be crucial for England as they attempt to win a first Ashes series in Australia since 2011. Campbell said England can only win the Ashes if Stokes plays all five Tests and does well , but added he is not 100 per cent sure if he will do it.

"The guy is so good because he makes your batting line-up deep and is a genuine force as a third or fourth seamer. He is going to bowl so many overs and can get you wickets...

"The way he goes about his work to recover just blows me away. It's why he is one of the greatest all-rounders that's ever been and it's why he will be ready for Australia.

"He will leave no stones unturned, but can he play five Tests in a row with the workload he has? He will try, but I am not 100 per cent sure," said Campbell.

