Stuart Broad labels Australia’s current top three 'the most muddled'

New Delhi, July 9 Former England pacer Stuart Broad has delivered a scathing assessment of Australia’s current Test top order, labelling it the “most muddled” he has ever seen.

The veteran of 40 Ashes Tests, who grew up watching Australia’s golden era of Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting dominate the world, and bowled extensively to solid trios such as David Warner, Chris Rogers and Shane Watson, and later Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne at their peaks, said the contrast in quality and clarity is now stark.

“I’m not out of place in thinking it’s the most muddled top three in my lifetime. I’ve grown up with Hayden, Langer and Ponting,” Broad said on The Grade Cricketer podcast while analysing Australia’s top-three struggles during their current tour of the West Indies.

Currently, Australia are fielding a top order comprising 38-year-old Usman Khawaja, teenager Sam Konstas — who averages 18.25 in Tests — and all-rounder Cameron Green at No. 3, where he averages just 16.66. Broad questioned the suitability of Green at first drop.

“Cameron Green at three… he’s a six, isn’t he? Or a five. Anyone who used to take off stump guard would really excite me as an opening bowler because they play at fifth stump and don’t know where their off stump is," he said.

Despite Green’s struggle to adapt at No. 3, Broad was more sympathetic toward Konstas, who made his debut during the Boxing Day Test. While the teenager hasn’t yet impressed statistically, he believes in his long-term potential.

“Konstas is young and learning his way, those pitches in the Caribbean have been quite tricky, so I imagine he’ll get a run (in the Ashes). I watched him net before the World Test Championship at Lord’s and even though he didn’t play, the crunch off the bat that you hear was impressive, but he’s got a couple of low scores and you start to question yourself a little bit. But I think he (Konstas) is there to stay," he said.

As for Labuschagne, who has been omitted from the starting XI of late, Broad believes his pedigree will eventually bring him back into the fold.

“Ultimately with Labuschagne, I know he’s struggled for a couple of years, but he’s a good player. So I’d be surprised if he doesn’t come back into the frame at some stage.”

Looking ahead to the Ashes, Broad stressed that Australia needs a settled and functional top order that can protect their powerhouse middle-order featuring Steve Smith and Travis Head.

"I can’t see this being the same top three for the Ashes. I’m trying not to look that far ahead, particularly with English cricket, but the Aussie selectors generally get it right and they can’t be watching the top three currently in the Caribbean going, That top three is amazing. They need to find a way to protect Smith and Head at four and five, who are unbelievable, and Carey is playing great at seven," said Broad.

“You can’t have Steve Smith in so early every game. One of Australia’s greatest strengths is when ‘Smudger’ arrives with a 35-over old ball and it’s doing nothing … so they need to find a way to do that," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor