Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: U.P, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana secure semis spots

Chandigarh, Sep 30 Teams from Uttar Pradesh, Hockey Association of Odisha, Punjab and Haryana won their respective quarterfinal matches to secure their spots in the semifinals of the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Men's National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42, here on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Hockey will face Hockey Punjab, while Hockey Association of Odisha will face Hockey Haryana, in the semifinals on Wednesday.

In the first quarterfinal of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Jharkhand 4-3. Ujjwal Pal (7’) gave Uttar Pradesh Hockey the lead, followed by goals from Ajay Kumar Gond (12’), Prahalad Rajbhar (32’) and captain Ketan Kushwaha (60’). Meanwhile, Hassa Patras (35’, 39’) and Purti Ashish Tani (13’) scored for Hockey Jharkhand.

In another quarterfinal, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey 5-0. Sujit Barla (30’, 41’) and Mandeep Kerketta (45’, 59’) scored braces while Mithles Kerketta (46’) also found the back of the net to secure the victory.

Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 2-1. Sunny (20’, 21’) netted twice in quick succession for Hockey Punjab. Captain Aashir Adil Khan (40’) scored the only goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In another quarterfinal of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Chandigarh 1-0 in a closely-fought contest. Rohit Singh (41’) broke the deadlock to secure a Semi-Final berth for Hockey Haryana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor