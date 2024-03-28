Sub-jr Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal, Pritam Siwach Academy win on Day 1

Lucknow, March 28 SAI Shakti Team, HAR Hockey Academy, SAI Bal Team and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy win their respective matches on the opening day of the 2nd Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur 10-2 with Purnima Yadav (2’, 19’, 20’, 21’, 22’) leading the scoring with five goals. Captain Tanuja Toppo (11’), Bhavya (33’), Nisha Dadel (35’), Binati Minz (37’) and Karuna Minz (53’) scored a goal each for SAI Shakti Team. Madhu Sidar (26’) and Yashoda Meravi (50’) scored two goals for Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur.

HAR Hockey Academy win comfortably

In the second match of the day, Neeshu (7’, 15’, 16’, 27’) scored four goals as HAR Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 14-1. Pooja Malik (12’, 30’, 54’) scored a hat-trick, Seema (8’, 45’) struck a brace and Aditi (23’), Diksha (35’), Bharti (46’), captain Shashi Khasa (49’) and Kirti (56’) scored a goal each for HAR Hockey Academy. The solitary goal for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta came from Jaismeen Kaur (13’).

Comprehensive win for SAI Bal Team

In the third match of the day, SAI Bal Team defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 8-0. Laltlanchhungi (15’, 45’) and Lalpeksangi (40’, 56’) scored a brace of goals each for the SAI Bal team while Mutum Priya Devi (18’), Sukarmani Mundu (21’), Tanishka Ekka (38’) and Shanti Horo (58’) contributed with one field goal each.

Pritam Siwach Academy win 18-0

Ravina (11’, 34’, 37’, 49’, 58’) scored five goals as Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 18-0 in the fourth match of the day. For the winners, Vanshika (19, 26’, 30’, 41’) scored four goals, captain Vanshika (2’, 51’), Harshita (7, 40’) and Ritika (20, 36’) scored a brace each, while Diya (43’), Sukhpreet (44’) and Diksha (56’) scored a goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy.

