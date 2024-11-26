Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Jharkhand, Odisha, U.P., Maharashtra, M.P. Delhi start with wins

Secunderabad (Telangana), Nov 26 Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi started the tournament on a winning note as the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2024 began at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, here on Tuesday.

In the opening fixture of the day, the home side Telangana Hockey went down 11-0 to Hockey Jharkhand in Pool B. Sanga Sugan (10’) opened the scoring in the 10th minute off a Penalty Corner. Jamuna Kumari (14’, 34’, 49’, 49’, 59’) was in top form and scored five goals. Mundu Sukarmani (19’), Kumari Shruti (28’, 40’), Hemron Leoni (58’), and Anupriya Soreng (56’) also featured on the scoresheet and helped their side prevail over Telangana Hockey.

In Pool C, the Hockey Association of Odisha beat the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 9-0. Anjana Xaxa (30’, 40’, 44’) and Lugun Shibani (41’, 45’, 57’) scored three goals each to dominate the attack while Kajur Sanjna (29’, 35’), Kiro Sanjana (46’) also scored for their side.

In the third match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey dominated Hockey Rajasthan 11-0 in Pool D. Manisha Patel (52’, 58’), Sonkar Payal (29’, 46’) and Akanksha Pal (55’, 60’) scored braces for Uttar Pradesh Hockey and they were supported by goals from Patel Pragya (6’), Kumari Arika (10’), Sanjana Raikwar (14’), Annu (35’), Chauhan Shraddha (37’).

In Pool G, Hockey Maharashtra outperformed Assam Hockey to win 7-1. The goals for Maharashtra were scored by Santosh Tejaswini Padinjaratthathu (1’), Chavan Jahnvi (9’, 20’), Panchore Prachi Dnyaneshwar (27’), Baviskar Gunjan (15’), Rawat Anvi (37’) and captain Kubae Yashasvi (56’). Assam Hockey managed to score a consolation goal courtesy of Urang Manashi (26’).

In Pool H, Hockey Madhya Pradesh went on a scoring spree and thrashed Le Puducherry Hockey 33-0. Babar Keshar (4’, 7’, 12’, 30’, 37’), Naz Nousheen (32’, 35’, 37’, 40’, 42’, 43’), Sallu Pukhrambam (15’, 27’, 29’, 46’, 49’, 49’, 52’, 59’) dominated the scoresheet. Sujata Jayant (40’, 50’, 53’), Kanak Pal (34’, 55’, 57’), Captain Krishna Sharma (20’, 43’, 44’), Parmar Ronak (28’, 48’), Rubi Rathore (2’), Davde Sneha (7’) and Gungun Kaur (56’) also contributed with goals.

Delhi Hockey edged past Hockey Karnataka 2-1 in Pool F to close the day's action. Prince Agnesh S. (8’) opened the scoring for Hockey Karnataka but Delhi Hockey came back and scored twice courtesy of Dipika (28’, 46’) to win the match.

