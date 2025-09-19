Subroto Cup Jr Boys (U-17): Uttarakhand, Army Public School, and West Bengal impress on day four

New Delhi, Sep 19 The Junior Boys (U-17) category of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament rolled into its fourth day with a mix of high-scoring wins, tight encounters, and standout performances.

The matches once again reflected how the Subroto Cup serves as a stage for young footballers from across India and abroad to showcase their skills in a truly competitive environment.

Army Public School (APS) came out strong against the Sri Lanka School Football Association, securing a 4-2 win. Atul’s brace (17’, 33’) and Yash’s two goals (40’, 69’) gave APS the edge, while Sri Lanka fought back through Aadil (61’, 66’), keeping the game lively till the end.

West Bengal’s Chowbaga High School put on an attacking masterclass, beating Tashi Namgyal Academy (IPSC) 6-0. Abhishek starred (24’, 28’, 65’), supported by Bijoy (6’, 55’) and Sahid (51’).

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose Higher Secondary School (Goa) edged past PM Shri B.T.M. Higher Secondary School (Jharkhand) 2-1, thanks to Pinto’s quick double (30’, 35+2’). Sujai (20’) had earlier put Jharkhand in front.

Gujarat’s S.M. Hindi Higher Secondary School defeated Guru Govind Singh Sports College (Uttar Pradesh) 2-0, with Metha (28’) and an own goal by Abhishek (21’) settling the score.

Mizoram’s RMSA School recorded a convincing 2-0 victory over Government Model Senior Secondary School (Chandigarh), with Laldin scoring twice (12’, 42’).

Mahatma Gandhi Inter College (Uttarakhand) produced the day’s most emphatic result, crushing Sacred Heart English School (DNH&DD) 11-0. Rohit netted four times (14’, 26’, 54’, 60’), while Bisth grabbed six goals (7’, 28’, 38’, 45’, 50’, 62’). An own goal by Prince (5’) added to the tally.

Day 4 of the Subroto Cup U-17 category highlighted not just results on the scoreboard but the hunger and ambition of the players. For many of these youngsters, the tournament is more than just competition; it is a gateway to dreaming bigger, sharpening their game under pressure, and taking the first steps toward their sporting career.

