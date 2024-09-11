Subroto Cup: Manipur players’ resilience shine amid Imphal curfew, says coach H Imo Singh

New Delhi, Sep 11 The 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys winner Manipur’s T.G English School coach H Imo Singh dedicated the win to their hometown and claimed ‘the players’ spirit and heart was playing for Manipur.’

Manipur’s T.G English School clinched the title getting the better of Meghalaya’s Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School 4-3 via sudden death tie-breaker, after both teams tied 1-1 in regulation time.

It was the third time in history, first in 44 years, that a team from Manipur lifted the storied trophy ( Ibemcha HSS won back to back titles way in 1979 and 1980) but for the players and the head coach, the win meant much more than football. Manipur is currently under curfew due to escalating law and order concerns. The head coach of the winning team dedicated the win to their hometown and claimed ‘the players’ spirit and heart was playing for Manipur.’

“I want to thank my players because we are facing a lot of grievances. Imphal is currently under curfew . We have not had time to practice, we struggled to get out of there and to reach here. The players’ spirit and heart was playing for Manipur. I plead to the country to please help Manipur at such a time, our state is on fire and we will not be able to travel for further games if the situation persists,” Subroto Cup winning head coach H Imo Singh told IANS.

Manipur took the lead in the first half of the game but a red card in the second half saw them being reduced to ten men. Shortly after being shown the card, Meghalaya, who had been the dominant team on the day, scored an equalizer through the penalty but gritty defence by the T.G English School saw the team scrape through to penalty shootouts.

Singh further elaborated on his side’s performance and claimed he knew the team were favourites to win once the penalty shootout began as he had full fath in his goalkeeper Master Ranidas, who also won the trophy for best keeper of the tournament.

“We were reduced to ten men, conceded an equaliser but when we reached the penalty shootouts I was confident of winning as my goalkeeper is very good and smart. The Subroto Cup is very good for the grassroots. This is the oldest schgool tournament in Asia and players have gone on to represent AIFF and generates opportunities for the players,” he added.

