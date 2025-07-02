Sudhanshu Mittal re-elected as President of Kho Kho Federation of India

New Delhi [India] July 2 : Sudhanshu Mittal has been re-elected as President while Upkar Singh Virk was elected as the General Secretary, as the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) officially announced its new Governing Body following the successful conduct of elections at the KKFI headquarters in the national capital.

The elections were overseen by Dr. Kamini Lau, District Judge (Retd.), who was the Returning Officer. Govind Sharma was elected as the Treasurer of the new regime. Upkar Singh Virk served as the Joint Secretary in the last Governing Body, while Govind Sharma was an Executive Member in the same, according to a release from KKFI.

While speaking to the reporters, Sudhanshu Mittal said, "In a very friendly environment, without any election, like a family, the Kho Kho family has selected its next four-year team today. I am very happy to say that today's selection was by unanimous consent; there was no selection."

Speaking after the announcement, Sudhanshu Mittal said, "It is an honour to once again be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Kho Kho Federation of India. Over the past few years, we have worked tirelessly to elevate the sport's national and international profile. This renewed mandate inspires us to accelerate our vision for Kho Kho's global recognition and institutional growth."

The new body also elected eight Vice Presidents, four Joint Secretaries and 13 Executive Members. Ashwini Bipin Patil and Monika will represent the Athletes Commission in the Governing Body.

The incoming General Secreatry Upkar Singh Virk expressed his commitment to the sport, saying, "Kho Kho is rooted in our culture, and its transformation into a modern, global sport is within reach. Our focus will be on structured development, expanding the sport's base, and bringing transparency and efficiency into the Federation's operations."

MEMBERS OF GOVERNING BODY

VICE PRESIDENTS

1.Bhawar Singh Palara - Rajasthan Kho Kho Association

2. Kalyan Chatterjee- West Bengal Kho Kho Association

3.Kamaljeet Arora- Chattisgarh Amateur Kho Kho Association

4. Lokeshwara- Karnataka State Kho Kho Association

5.N. Madhusudon Singh- Manipur Amateur Kho Kho Association

6.M. Seetha Rami Reddy- Andhra Pradesh Kho Kho Association

7.Pradyumna Mishra- Odisha Kho Kho Association

8. Rajib Prakash Baruah- Assam Kho Kho Association

JOINT SECRETARIES

1. A Nelson Samuel- Tamil Nadu Game Kho Kho Association

2. L.R Verma- Himachal Pradesh Kho Kho Association

3. Sanjay Yadav- Madhya Pradesh Amateur Kho Kho Association

4. Sunil K. Naik- All Goa Kho Kho Association

EXECUTIVE MEMBERS

1. Amrinder Pal Singh- Jammu & Kashmir State Kho Kho Association

2. Anup Chakraborty- Sikkim Kho Kho Association

3. Bijan Kumar Das- West Bengal Kho Kho Association

4. Gurchand Singh- Punjab Kho Kho Association

5. M.V.S.S Prasad- Andhra Pradesh Kho Kho Association

6. Neeraj Kumar- Kho Kho Association of Bihar

7. N. Krishnamurthy- Telangana Kho Kho Association

8. Pramod Kumar Pandey- Kho Kho Association of D&NH and DD

9. Puto Bui- Kho Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh

10. Rajat Sharma- Uttaranchal Kshetra Kho Kho Association

11. Sanjeev Sharma- Chandigarh Kho Kho Association

12. Santosh Prasad- Jharkhand State Kho Kho Association

13. Surya Prakash Khatri- Kho Kho Association of Delhi.

