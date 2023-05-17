Sudirman Cup: India bow out of tournament on winning note, defeat Australia 4-1

Jiangsu [China], May 17 : Indian shuttlers finished their campaign at the ongoing Sudirman Cup 2023 on a winning note as they registered a 4-1 win over Australia in their final Group C match on Wednesday.

With this win, India ended their campaign in third place in their group with one win, and two losses. They have a total of just one point. Chinese Taipei and Malaysia have advanced to the final eight from the group.

India's final tie started off with the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek K and Tanisha Crasto, who locked horns with Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville. With this, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the tie.

However, Prannoy HS defeated Jack Yu in the men's singles match 21-8, 21-8 in straight two games. The scoreline was tied 1-1 at this point.

The Indians got the lead for the first time when Anupama Upadhyaya defeated Tiffany Ho 21-16, 21-18 in the women's singles match in straight two games.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila continued India's winning run in the tie with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Ricky Tang and Rayne Wang in the men's doubles match.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa hit the final blow in the women's doubles competition, defeating Kaitlyn Ea and Angela Yu 21-19, 21-13 in two straight games. India won 4-1.

India had lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei in the campaign opener, followed by a 0-5 loss to Malaysia in their second match. India are out of the tournament, which started on May 14.

