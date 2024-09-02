Suhas Yathiraj secures spot in men's para badminton SL4 finals

Paris [France], September 2 : In a thrilling semifinal match at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Indian para badminton star Suhas Yathiraj defeated compatriot Sukant Kadam with a commanding performance, winning 21-17, 21-12 on Sunday.

With this victory, Suhas has not only secured his place in the finals but also guaranteed his second consecutive Paralympic medal.

The match, which saw two of India's top para shuttlers face off, was a testament to Suhas's skill and determination.

Reflecting on his victory, Suhas expressed his disbelief and gratitude, saying, "I still can't believe it. I want to thank God. I tried my best to not take too much pressure, and God has been kind."

Suhas will face France's Lucas Mazur for the gold medal match, having faced each other numerous times over the years, including at this year's World Championship, where Suhas emerged victorious.

"I know him (Lucas Mazur) very well, and he knows me very well," Suhas said.

"We have played so many games over the last few years. I defeated him in the World Championship this year. He would like to take revenge," he added.

Despite the stakes, Suhas is determined to keep his focus and enjoy the moment.

"He (Lucas Mazur) considers me one of the opponents to beat, and I consider him one of the opponents to beat. I don't want to put too much pressure on myself. Around 8,000 supporters will be cheering for me here, and a billion people will cheer for me from India. So, I will just go and enjoy," he said.

With two Paralympics and two finals under his belt, Suhas Yathiraj is on the brink of making history once again, as he prepares to give his best in the upcoming final, with the hopes of clinching his Paralympic gold.

Whereas Sukant Kadam will fight for bronze against Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor