Sukant Kadam and Krishna Nagar lead India’s medal haul at British & Irish Para Badminton International

New Delhi, July 27 India’s para badminton stars delivered an impressive performance at the British & Irish Para Badminton International 2025, a key Level 1 event on the BWF circuit. Leading the medal tally for India were Sukant Kadam and Krishna Nagar, who clinched silver and bronze respectively in their categories, showcasing top-tier skill and determination on the international stage.

In the Men’s Singles SL4 category, World No. 2 Sukant Kadam displayed a commanding run to the final. He defeated fellow Indian Naveen Sivakumar in straight sets (21-14, 21-19) in the semifinal. In the summit clash, Sukant faced Paralympic Champion Lucas Mazur of France and fought valiantly before settling for silver, with the match ending 6-21, 14-21.

“I gave it everything on court, and reaching the final at a Level 1 event is a big boost. Matches like these help me improve, and I’m taking away valuable lessons to refine my game for the Paralympics,” said Kadam.

In the Men’s Singles SH6 category, Paralympic gold medallist Krishna Nagar continued his consistent form, advancing to the semifinals before finishing with a hard-fought bronze medal.

“Every match here was a test of focus and endurance. I’m happy to finish on the podium again, and this performance gives me great confidence as we head towards Paris,” said Nagar.

Prem Kumar Ale and Abu Hubaida clinched a bronze in the Men’s Doubles WH1-WH2 category while Krishna Nagar and Nithya secured a bronze in the Mixed Doubles SH6 event. Nithya also shone individually, winning a gold medal in the Women’s Singles SH6 category. Manisha Ramadass earned a silver medal in Women’s Singles SU5, and Mandeep Kaur contributed with two bronze medals—one in the Women’s Singles SL3 and another in the Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 alongside partner Chirag Baretha.

