Suma Shirur wins 'Coach of the Year (Female)' award at Indian Sports Honors 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : The Olympian and former chief coach of the Indian Shooting Team, Suma Shirur was awarded the Coach of the Year (Female) award by the Indian Sports Honours 2024 on Monday.

Shirur was the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic final and was celebrated for her instrumental role in guiding the Indian shooting team to success at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, as well as for her dedication to promoting gender parity in Indian sports.

The award ceremony brought together the nation's leading athletes, coaches, and sports personalities, with Suma Shirur standing out for her relentless pursuit of excellence. Under her mentorship, India's shooters claimed three Olympic medals, marking a resurgence in Indian shooting on the global stage.

Notably, her mentorship helped Avani Lekhara secure her second Paralympics Gold in the Women's 10m event, solidifying Shirur's impact as a coach who develops athletes to achieve their full potential.

In accepting the award, Suma Shirur expressed her gratitude, emphasizing her commitment to fostering a culture of resilience and focus among Indian athletes and said that her award belongs to every athlete and team member who worked alongside her.

"This honour is not just mine but belongs to every athlete and team member who worked alongside me. Our journey was defined by dedication, and this award reinforces our shared goal of lifting Indian shooting to new heights," Shirur was quoted in a release as saying.

The Indian Sports Honours celebrate outstanding achievements in sports, honouring top athletes, coaches, and teams across 14 distinct categories. Its esteemed jury panel, led by Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist and an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, was key to this year's selection.

He was joined by sports icons PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Other jury members included 2008 Olympic Boxing Bronze medalist Vijender Singh, 2012 Wrestling Bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, and former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh.

Beyond her coaching success, Suma Shirur is a powerful advocate for gender parity and grassroots development in sports. Through her Lakshya Shooting Club, she has mentored over 200 national-level shooters, creating a nurturing environment where the next generation of Indian shooting stars can flourish. Her achievements continue to inspire young athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts nationwide.

