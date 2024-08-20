Sumit Nagal, Hugo Gaston & Magda Linette to feature in TPL 6

Mumbai, Aug 20 The Tennis Premier League (TPL) sixth season is scheduled to take place between December 3 to 8 at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

TPL 2024 to have some of the top names from the world of tennis making their way to India. Among the men, France’s Hugo Gaston (World No.61) and the in-form Indian ace Sumit Nagal (World no.74 and India No.1) will be the headline acts, whilst in the women’s draw Poland’s Magda Linette (World No.41) and Armenian Elina Avanesyan (World No.52) are amongst the attractions.

After 5 successful seasons, TPL, is hot on the heels of the IPL in terms of fanfare, and brings tennis to the fans, in an entertaining 25-point format.

All the franchises will play a total of five matches each to qualify for the semi-finals as the league’s revolutionary format captures the imagination of tennis fans.

All matches between two franchises will comprise men's singles, women's singles, mixed doubles and men's doubles. There will be 100 points at stake in each match between two franchises, where each category would be worth 25 points. Each team will play a total of 500 points (100 points x 5 matches) at the league stage and the top 4 teams in the points table to qualify for the semi-finals.

The franchises battling it out for the top prize are PBG Pune Jaguars, Bengal Wizards, Punjab Patriots, Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers, Mumbai Leon Army and defending champions Bengaluru SG Pipers.

Furthermore, TPL also has a keen eye on the grassroots and is eager to ensure that there is a healthy flow of tennis stars in the future. Keeping that in mind, TPL has already tied up with the Gujarat State Tennis Association (GSTA), Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) for conducting district ranking tournaments.

Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of TPL said, “Mumbai is the city of dreams and we are delighted to be bringing top notch tennis back to the city with the sixth edition of TPL. The tennis courts at CCI have witnessed some of the most intense Tennis matches in history, and we are quite confident that the players at the TPL will match up to those memories.”

