Sunrisers claim back-to-back SA20 titles, thrash DSG in finals

Cape Town, Feb 11 Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won back-to-back SA20 championships after an empathic 89-run victory over Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands, late on Saturday.

After topping the group stage, the Sunrisers delivered a clinical performance in the final.

Half-centuries from Tom Abell (55) and Tristan Stubbs (56 not out) along with contributions from Jordan Hermann and captain Aiden Markram, who both contributed 42, respectively, saw the Sunrisers post a formidable 204/3.

Partnerships were crucial in the Sunrisers’ innings with Hermann and Abell setting up the winning total with a 90-run stand for the second wicket after the early loss of Dawid Malan.

Durban’s Super Giants captain, Keshav Maharaj, hit back with a double-wicket over by removing both set batters in Hermann and Abell.

But the Sunrisers showed they had plenty more in reserve with Markram and Stubbs rebuilding the innings before exploding towards the backend with 98 runs off 55 balls.

The Sunrisers’ bowling unit has been their strongest discipline all season and their seamers certainly rose to the occasion on the night.

Dan Worrall (2/15) set the tone upfront again with the dismissal of Quinton de Kock early on before Marco Jansen delivered two hammer blows in the fourth over with the removal of Jon Jon Smuts and Bhanuka Rajapaksa to leave the Super Giants reeling at 7/3.

Wiaan Mulder attempted a recovery job with quickfire 38, but that’s when Ottniel Baartman (2/17) delivered the moment of the match.

He had already dismissed Matthew Breetzke, but it was his in-swinger that wrapped the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen on the pads first ball that closed the game as a contest.

DSG were on the ropes at 63/5 which left the door open for Jansen (5/30) to come charging through and finish off the Super Giants tail to complete the back-to-back triumphs.

It was a poignant moment for Jansen after he struck the six last season that won the inaugural SA20 championship and now claimed the final wicket again this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor