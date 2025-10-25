Super Cup 2025: Chennaiyin FC go down in a hard-fought opener against Mohun Bagan

Fatorda (Goa), Oct 25 Chennaiyin FC went down 2-0 against Indian Super League (ISL) side Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the opening match of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. Fielding an all-Indian starting XI in Head Coach Clifford Miranda’s first game in charge, the Marina Machans matched their opponents for large spells despite the reverse and showed encouraging signs for the games ahead.

Miranda named a sturdy backline of five, anchored by Pritam Kotal—who also captained the side—shielding Mohammad Nawaz in goal. The young midfield trio of Jitendra Singh, Jiteshwor Singh, and Lalrinliana Hnamte showcased composure and energy in the middle, while Irfan Yadwad and Farukh Choudhary led the attack with intent.

A gritty opening in torrential downpour at the Fatorda saw both teams battle for control in the middle of the park. Chennaiyin’s clearest chance in the first period fell to Farukh, who drew a parry out of custodian Vishal Kaith following a dazzling dribble. For Mohun Bagan, Sahal Abdul Samad raced through on goal, only to be heroically denied a clear shot at goal by a sliding Laldinliana Renthlei.

Jiteshwor, then, went close to breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute, when the ball fell to his feet following a corner. The midfielder’s effort was straight at Kaith, who swatted the ball away to safety.

A minute later, Mohun Bagan broke quickly at the other end, with the move ending with Jamie Maclaren finding the back of the net. The Marina Machans responded strongly as Hnamte went close with a curling effort from range.

Chennaiyin started the second half as the stronger of the two sides, with Irfan’s glanced header deflecting just wide of the post. However, the Bengal outfit doubled their lead against the run of play, seven minutes after the hour, when Maclaren guided the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Despite the deficit, the Marina Machans fought for every ball on the water-logged pitch, putting their bodies on the line to keep the margin within touching distance. In goal, Nawaz made two strong stops in the closing minutes, first denying Jason Cummings with a low save, before making himself big to thwart Liston Colaco, after the Indian attacker had raced through on goal.

While the result didn’t go their way, the performance of the all-Indian squad offered plenty of positives as Miranda’s men look to build momentum. They will take on East Bengal in their second AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 fixture on Tuesday, October 28, before concluding the group stage with a clash against Dempo SC. Both matches will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor