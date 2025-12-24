Sushant Jaglan's Gurugram Gurus aim to empower next generation of Kabaddi talent

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 24 : Sushant Jaglan, a spirited sportsperson, national figure, and believer in people-first growth, has proudly taken ownership of the Gurugram Gurus, the flagship franchise of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), as per a press release from KCL.

Jaglan's journey, from the ground of early training sessions to the world of visionary initiatives, has always been guided by grit, discipline, and a love for sport. His experiences in competitive sport helped shape who he is today: a leader who believes in purpose, potential, and impact beyond scoreboards.

The Gurugram Gurus are built to show that they are not just another team in a league but are a team that represents energy, courage, and a fearless approach to the sport. Rooted in the vibrant culture of Gurugram, the franchise stands for kabaddi that is fast, smart, and well enjoyed by all.

Jaglan and his team have a clear focus: create opportunities for young talent, build strong athletic foundations, and bring joy and pride to fans across regions. Under his leadership, the Gurus are shaping up as a team that not only competes fiercely on the mat but also inspires confidence, builds character, and supports holistic growth.

"Sport is an emotion for me... and I want to pass that emotion on to every young person." Jaglan said, speaking of his desire to make the sport meaningful for the next generation.

Jaglan has set out to build a supportive ecosystem for kabaddi talentone that starts at the grassroots and grows into life-changing opportunities. Plans are already underway for grassroots kabaddi talent hunts, scholarship support, kabaddi training academies, partnerships with sports-tech platforms, mentorship programmes with national-level players, and employment opportunities.

The Kabaddi Champions League itself represents a new chapter for India's sporting landscape. With eight spirited teams, strong community identities, a growing fan base, and widespread media presence, KCL is emerging as a summer stage for talent, pride, and unforgettable kabaddi moments.

With the Gurugram Gurus leading from the front, the team's journey ahead promises excitement, inspiration, and new milestones that go far beyond the mat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor