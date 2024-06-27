Sushil Malik, Rajmohan Pillai to bring significant contributions to Sport Climbing Federation of India

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 27 : In a new development, the Sport Climbing Federation of India (SCFI) has recently announced the appointment of Sushil Malik, founder and Director of Herbal Healing Hands, Georgia, as its new Vice President, and Rajmohan Pillai, Chairman of the Beta Group, as its new President. In addition, Sushil Kumar has also been elected as the President of Haryana State Federation marking a pivotal moment for the SCFI, at the election, held at the Trivandrum Tennis Club on Sunday.

Heralding a new era for sports climbing in India, the gathering which was led by General Secretary Col. SP Malik, emphasized the importance of scientific athlete development while applauding the recent successes of young climbers. In order to improve athletes' performance and overall health this development will incorporate a thorough strategy that will address nutritional psychological and physical levels. This development will also include a comprehensive approach covering physical, psychological, and nutritional aspects to enhance the performance and well-being of athletes.

Addressing responsibilities that will come in advancing climbing to be considered on a broader level within the sporting community, Sushil Malik stated as per a release by the Sport Climbing Federation of India, "High Performance is crucial for athletes as an athlete's physiology is most tested when he climbs altitude. It is imperative that we begin to assist more athletes who are testing the limits of today's climbing challenge with advanced recovery and guidance."

Sushil Malik acting Vice President, with his extensive international experience and dedication to promoting young talent, is expected to bring significant contributions to the SCFI. He has been instrumental in nurturing athletes at the grassroots level, particularly in the state of Haryana, where he has been actively involved in the boxing circuit. His efforts have led to the development of numerous young athletes who have excelled in their respective sports. As an entrepreneur passionate about promoting budding talent, Malik's leadership is anticipated to have a positive impact on the sport of climbing in India.

Rajmohan Pillai acting president in consideration of promoting climbing as an important sport shares, "We can see that Indian interest in climbing as a sport is growing today. The ecosystem must be more sustainable which means we must give our talents more sophisticated support so they can be well-prepared for their mission to thrive."

Rajmohan Pillai, with his extensive experience and leadership in the Beta Group, as the head of the body is expected to bring valuable insights and strategic direction to the SCFI and take it to new heights.

The SCFI is committed to nurturing talent and promoting the sport of climbing across India. With the new leadership at the helm, the Federation is poised to elevate the standards of training and competition, ensuring that Indian climbers can excel on the global stage. Sushil Malik's dedication and vision are particularly celebrated, as his contributions are expected to drive the Federation's mission forward in a positive and dynamic direction.

