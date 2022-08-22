Svetlana Zilberman becomes oldest player to win match at BWF World Championships

Svetlana Zilberman has become the oldest player to win a match at the BWF World Championship on Monday. Teaming up with her son, the 64-year-old claimed a 16-21, 21-18, 21-11 win against the Egyptian pair of Adham Hatem Elgamal and Doha Hany in the Round of 64 at the BWF World Championships 2022, currently underway at Tokyo.

Having made her competition debut in 2009, Svetlana scripted history by winning her first ever opening round match at the World Championships. Zilberman won her first opening round match at the age of 64 years, three months, and 12 days on August 22, 2022. While she tops the chart, the next oldest player to win a match was Mathew Fogarty, who was 46 years, eight months, and 28 days old.