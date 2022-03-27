Swiss Open: Kidmabi Srikanth crashes out in semis after losing to Jonatan Christie

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday bowed out of the ongoing Swiss Open 2022, after losing in the semi-finals of the men's singles clash, here at St. Jakobshalle.

Playing at court 1, Srikanth got defeated by Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-18, 7-21, 13-21, in the semi-final clash that lasted for 55 minutes.

Despite losing in the first game, the Indonesian shuttler showed a massive comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the next two games.

Christie will now be facing India's Prannnoy HS, who had defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 in the semi-final match.

Apart from Prannoy, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu also made her place in the finals after winning against Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

Sindhu will now be facing Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in her women's singles final on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

