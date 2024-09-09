Syria Wins Intercontinental Cup with 3-0 Victory Over India

Syria clinched the Intercontinental Cup title with a 3-0 victory over India at Gachibowli Stadium on Monday. Mahmoud Al Aswad (7th minute), Daleho Irandust (76th minute), and Pablo Sabbag (90+6th minute) scored for Syria in the final match.

Earlier in the tournament, India was held to a goalless draw by Mauritius on September 3, while Syria defeated Mauritius 2-0. The results meant that Manolo Marquez, who began his tenure as India's head coach in July, started his new role on a disappointing note. Marquez succeeded Igor Stimac.

Syria concluded the round-robin league with six points, having defeated Mauritius 2-0 in their opening match. India and Mauritius both finished with one point each. In the round-robin format, the team with the highest points wins the tournament, eliminating the need for a final match.

India had previously won the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 and 2023. This victory marked Syria's first title and their first win on Indian soil. Syria had previously finished third in the 2019 Intercontinental Cup and had lost the Nehru Cup finals to India in 2007 and 2009.

Syria's victory also came as a notable turnaround from their last meeting with India, where they defeated the host team 1-0 in the Asian Cup in Qatar in January.