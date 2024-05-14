T20 WC: Najmul Hasan Shanto to lead Bangladesh's 15-man squad

Dhaka, May 14 Najmul Hasan Shanto will be leading Bangalesh's 15-member T20 World Cup squad, which feature all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has played every T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007.

Injured Taskin Ahmed has also been been named in the squad for the 20-over showpiece.

Shakib was named in the squad for Bangladesh's final two T20Is against Zimbabwe after a year gap from T20I cricket and impressed with a four-wicket haul in the fourth game.

Taskin sustained a side strain before the last match of the five-match T2OI series against Zimbabwe and has been under treatment over the coming weeks. He was named Player of the Series for his eight wickets in four games.

Selectors also included left-arm quick Shoriful Islam, after the 22-year-old was rested for the final two matches with Zimbabwe.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Hasan Mahmud are included as travelling reserves.

Bangladesh are drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal for next month's event, with their first match coming against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

