T20 World Cup: Imad Wasim remains in doubt for India match due to suspected rib injury

New York, June 8 Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim's participation in the T20 World Cup match against India on Sunday remains doubtful due to a suspected rib injury and a final decision on his availability will be taken after assessing his fitness.

Wasim missed the match against the USA due to the same reason. In his absence, Pakistan struggled to get wickets in the spin department with Shadab Khan and part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed going wicketless in the match as the co-host won the match in Super Over.

Although the PCB did share a video of him bowling in the nets, ESPNcricinfo reported that Pakistan will evaluate his health on game day on his inclusion in the playing 11.

In Imad's unavailability, Pakistan have struggled to maintain the balance of the side. Despite persistent doubts about Shadab Khan's bowling skills, they chose to start the match with him against the USA as the lone specialist spinner and an out-of-form Azam Khan.

Imad has dealt with a number of issues but this particular injury —the PCB referred to it as "discomfort in his right rib cage" —had not been a problem for him previously. He has spent most of his career recovering from knee injury, which has limited his ability to play the longer forms.

