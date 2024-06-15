T20 World Cup: Leask expects Scotland to bring their 'A game' against Aussies to cruise to Super 8

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 15 Scotland will have the daunting task of beating 2021 champions Australia to progress to the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup and eliminate title holders England from the tournament. Batter Michael Leask expects his side to display their 'A game' in the must-win encounter on Sunday.

In Group B, Australia have qualified for the next round after three successive wins while Scotland sit in second spot with five points and a win against current ODI champions will confirm them for the Super Eight round. However, that would not be easy for the Scots as Australia will not be complacent in their last group stage clash.

On the other hand, England would hope for Scotland's defeat and a thumping win against Namibia to finish with five points and a better net run rate than neighbours to enter the second round of the tournament.

Commenting on the importance of the match against Australia, Leask said, "It's a must-win game, always has been. I think we knew coming into this game it would be. We expect England to play well in the group, and that's exactly what they've done. Look, England had two tough games to play and they've played the first one very well. We always knew this was going to be a must-win game for us and look, it's a hell of an opportunity for us to go and play really good cricket and take on one of the best in the world."

Scotland started their campaign with a washout against England before registering comprehensive wins against Namibia and Oman respectively.

On the prospect of playing in the Super Eight stage, Leask said confirming their spot after beating Australia would make it "extra special" for them.

"I think it'd be an incredibly proud moment for Scottish cricket if we did progress to the Super 8s. And look, let's not beat around the bush. It would be the tough way. We know we're going to have to beat Australia," he said.

"So, I think that would make it extra special for us, knowing that we've played an incredibly good game of cricket, taking on the best in the world, beat the best in the world to progress. And I think come, we're going to have to bring our A game and take them on," Leask added.

