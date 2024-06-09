T20 World Cup: 'Motivated' Pakistan eye 'move on' against India after USA debacle, says Kirsten

New York, June 9 Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten has prepared his troops for the ultimate showdown against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup match to get over from their recent upset at the hands of co-host USA.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan had a shocking start of the campaign as they suffered a loss against USA in the Super Over thriller. Kirsten, who joined the side last month, said his players are "motivated" for the high-octane clash and look to start fresh.

"It's never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They're trying their best. It's never nice. I don't think I needed to motivate this team for this game. I think the important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team," Kirsten was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think is a real team effort. It's a big game, so we're going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team's motivated. I mean, if that's what you're questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone. So, move on," he added.

Kirsten is among the handful of people who have worked with both India and Pakistan. He guided India to the 2011 ODI World Cup title under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

When asked about will he share the insights of Indian team in Pakistan dressing room, the South African said the advancement of technology has made it easy to understand any opponents as everything is available online.

"The way that I'd answer that is I think these players have seen enough of each other and how they play. In the end we want to make sure that we get our game right. Look at the conditions and what is required on the conditions because I think that's going to be a big play for tomorrow," he said.

Kirsten has been part of India's triumph against Pakistan during his coaching tenure including the 2011 semi-final in Mohali. He also witnessed India outclassing Pakistan in the 2009 Champions Trophy in South Africa.

Talking about his first-hand experience of India vs Pakistan match, the veteran said, "I think it is a little bit different because it's not in India or Pakistan. I went for a ride early this morning, which I like doing most mornings, and I certainly rode around the stadium a little bit and I kind of felt that there's going to be a good vibe there tomorrow. So that's going to be exciting for us all to have that many people that have come out to support the two teams."

India will take on Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at 8 PM ( IST) on Sunday.

