T2O World Cup: Namibia vs Oman, SL vs SA; when and where to watch

Bridgetown, June 2 Namibia will face Oman in the third match, whereas Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the fourth match of the ongoing T2O World Cup 2024, on Monday

Namibia and Oman have faced each other in 6 matches in T20. Out of these six games , Namibia have won four whereas Oman have come out victorious on two occasions .

In the 17 South Africa vs Sri Lanka head to head meetings in T20Is, South Africa has been the dominant side, winning 11 times including a super over eliminator against Sri Lanka in T20Is. The Sri Lankans have beaten the Proteas just the five times so far and one match remained tied.

Namibia vs Oman and Sri lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match timings:

Namibia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Monday at 6:00 AM IST, whereas Sri Lanka vs South Africa will also take place on Monday at 8:00 PM IST.

Namibia vs Oman, Sri Lanka vs South Africa match venue:

Namibia vs Oman match will take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, whereas the Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Live broadcast:

The live broadcast of both the matches will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Live streming:

The live streaming of both the matches will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

