Tamil Nadu CM congratulates Mariyyapan for winning gold at Kobe World Para Athletics Championship

Kobe [Japan], May 21 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated Paralympic athlete Mariyyapan Thangavelu for winning the gold medal at the Kobe World Para Athletics Championship on Tuesday.

The gold medal rush for India continued at the Kobe World Para Athletics Championship 2024 after Thangavelu Mariyappan bagged a gold medal in the Men's T63 High Jump event on Tuesday.

A monumental leap to glory! Congratulations to Mariyappan Thangavelu for clinching gold in the men's high jump T63 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan. Here's to even greater heights in the future!" Stalin wrote on X.

Mariyappan breached the championship record with a jump of 1.88 metres to secure the top podium finish. The USA enjoyed a double podium finish, with Ezra Frech and Sam Grewe securing silver and bronze medals, respectively.

It was a close fight for the gold medal but Mariyappan levelled up his game to brush off the competition from the US duo.

Ezra gave stiff competition to Mariyappan and recorded a jump of 1.85 m to claim the silver medal. Sam settled for the bronze medal with his season-best jump of 1.82 m.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the men's F64 javelin event, Sumit Antil won the gold, whereas Sandeep picked up a bronze to ensure a double podium finish for India.

Antil's first throw was consistent throughout his outing. In his first attempt, he sent his javelin to 68.17 metres.

But it was his second throw that helped him clinch the top finish. He managed to pull off a 69.50 m throw, which was his season-best throw as well.

Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku bagged the silver medal with his first attempt throw of 66.49 m.

The other Indian javelin thrower, Sandeep, had the best throws of 60.41 m in the first attempt, 58.49 m in the fourth, and 58.08 m in the fifth. His first attempt helped him settle for the bronze medal.

China's Zakariae Ez-Zouhri, who came in fourth, registered his season best with a throw of 59.96 m which was his fifth throw in the event. His other throws in the competition were 58.52 m (first throw), 58.83 m (second throw), 59.31 m (third throw), 57.91 m (fourth throw), and his last throw was able to go only 58.64 m.

