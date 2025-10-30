Tanush Kotian leads charge with 4-83 as South Africa A conclude Day 1 for 299/9

Bengaluru, Oct 30 A late comeback from India A bowlers resulted in South Africa A being reduced to 299-9 at stumps on Day 1 of the first unofficial Test between the two teams being played here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1.

Anshul Kamboj set the tone by providing an early breakthrough to start the proceedings and dismissed Lesego Senokwane in the fourth over. What followed was complete dominance by the South African batters, as opener Jordan Hermann and top-order batter Zubayr Hamza formed a strong partnership that carried them through the first session.

The two played composed innings and maintained their momentum despite the early setback. South Africa A ended their first session at 108/1 in 27 overs, with Hamza and Hermann unbeaten on 56 and 42, respectively.

When they returned for the second session, the duo resumed their aggressive scoring before lunch. The stand was finally broken by Gurnoor Brar in the 35th over, providing the team with a vital breakthrough.

Hamza played exceptionally well, scoring 66 off 109 balls with nine fours and a six, helping his team set a strong first-innings total after batting first.

Skipper Marques Ackerman was the next to go, dismissed by Tanush Kotian in the 44th over, adding to the team's celebration. The right-arm off-break bowler then took his second wicket, dismissing Hermann - the experienced Protea opener - in the 50th over, as the visitors lost three wickets in less than 15 overs. South Africa ended the second session at 193-4.

Soon after tea, Manav Suthar took a wicket in the third over of the third session, dismissing half of the visitors’ batting lineup. Nevertheless, Tiaan van Vuuren and Rubin Hermann then formed a 72-run partnership to stabilise the innings, giving the Proteas their momentum back.

Kotian struck again, claiming his third wicket by dismissing the in-form Rubin, who had scored a well-made 54 before walking back. The spinner finished the day with four wickets after dismissing Prenelan Subrayen, lowering the visitors' total to 277 for 7 in 75 overs.

To close the day, Suthar took a second wicket, while Khaleel Ahmed took his first before stumps were called. South Africa ended the day at 299/9, and India will aim to finish the visitors' batting innings early on Day 2 before looking to take a lead.

Tshepo Morek, 4*(38), and Okuhle Cele, 0*(0), will resume the charge for the visitors on Friday.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 299/9 in 85.32 overs (Jordan Hermann 71, Zubayr Hamza 66; Tanush Kotian 4-83, Manav Suthar 2-62) in 1st innings vs India A.

