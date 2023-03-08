Tasnim Mir advances to main draw of German Open 2023 women's singles event

Former junior world No. 1 Tasnim Mir advanced to the main draw of the German Open 2023 women's singles event with a victory over Ireland's Rachael Darragh in Mulheim on Tuesday.

The 54th ranked in the senior badminton rankings Tasnim Mir, defeated world No. 65 Rachael Darragh 24-22, 21-8 in the qualifying round of the BWF Super 300 event. The 17-year-old Indian badminton player will be up against world No. 11 Pornpawee Chochuwong in the round of 32.

Tasnim Mir took time to settle into the match and trailed 11-7 at the break. However, Mir found her footing as the match progressed and saved three game points to go 1-0 up.

The second game ended up being a lopsided contest, with Mir leading by nine points at halftime. Mir later increased her lead before concluding the game in 32 minutes.

However, the other Indians were unable to advance to the main event.

Women's doubles bronze medalist Ashwini Ponnappa and her mixed doubles partner B Sumeeth Reddy were defeated in the qualifying round by Scotland's Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson, ranked No. 25, 10-21, 12-21.

In the men's singles, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, who took home a silver medal at the world junior badminton championships 2022 in October, defeated Milan Dratva of Slovakia with scores of 21-11, 23-21, but went on to lose to Ade Resky Dwicahyo of Azerbaijan with scores of 21-23, 19-21 and was eliminated.

Tasnim Mir will join Malvika Bansod in the main draw which begins on Wednesday. Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen, seeded sixth in men's singles, will start his campaign against Frenchman Christo Popov on Wednesday. Mithun Manjunath will face 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in his opener.

( With inputs from ANI )

