Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 15, 2023 after two-year gap

Mumbai, Aug 11 The 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), 'World Athletics Elite Label Road Race', will be held on January 15, 2023 and the registrations for the full marathon will commence from today (August 11), the organisers Procam International said in a statement on Thursday.

The organisers said the registration for the full marathon for amateurs will remain open until Wednesday, November 30, 2022, or until all running spots are filled, whichever occurs first.

The marathon will be flagged off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the categories are classic distance marathon, popular half marathon, open 10k, Senior Citizens' Run, Champions with Disability, and Dream Run.

this year will celebrate the spirit of 'HarDilMumbai'.

Another salient feature of this year's marathon is that a limited number of spots have been reserved in the half marathon for Persons with Disability (PwD).

The registrations for the half marathon will open on Saturday, August 20 and close on Friday, September 30. Slots will be confirmed on a fastest runner first basis as per their timing certificate submitted during half marathon registration for their respective categories.

Moreover, to encourage more women to participate in the full and half marathon, a limited number of running spots are reserved for them in both categories.

