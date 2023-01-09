'Teaching is an art,' says Dhoni at Kerala professor's book launch

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 Iconic cricketer M.S.Dhoni said that he has always been a big fan of teachers, as he released the autobiography of techno-educationalist, Prof K. K. Abdul Gaffar's 'Njaan Sakshi'(me as the witness) that reveals many interesting details.

Expressing gratitude to his teachers, Dhoni said that the autobiography will provide an insight into Prof Gaffar's journey and how education and students have changed over the years.

"As a teacher, you have to make it as simple as possible for the students to understand. In a class, you have to consider every student as all of them have different IQ levels. So I feel teaching is not only a profession, it is an art where you discipline students and also tell them about their strengths and weaknesses to groom them. So, I have always been a big fan of the teachers I had throughout my schooling. I have never been to a college, but I think I did quite well," said Dhoni who came all the way from his hometown Ranchi to Kasargod - the northern most tip of Kerala.

Marwan Al Mullah, the CEO of Dubai health authority (DHA), received the first copy from Dhoni.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in a video message said that Prof Gaffar's autobiography highlights his life, knowledge, and dedication.

According to the Governor, this work will serve as inspiration for everyone.

In addition to teaching at REC Kozhikode and TKM Engineering College Kollam, Prof Abdul Gaffar served as the principal of the Engineering College in Bhatkal, Karnataka.

Incidentally, the book includes the infamous disappearance of P. Rajan, an engineering student from Kozhikode REC, during the emergency period and recalls the pressure put on him on behalf of the government and the police to influence him as a witness in the case.

He was the last person who saw Rajan before the latter was taken into custody by the police from the REC hostel on March 1, 1976.

According to Prof Gaffar, he had met Rajan and his friends at his place as they were coming back after winning the university youth festival.

His emotional account of Rajan waving at him as he walks into the night is one of the most heart-warming passages of the book.

The book has a lot of such details about the case, both known and unknown to Kerala society.

