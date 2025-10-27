Team BB racing triumphs in both international classes at ISRL season 2 opener

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 roared to an electrifying start as Round 1 concluded at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, with home team BB Racing emerging as the overall winner of the night.

The opening race weekend of the world's first franchise-based Supercross league delivered non-stop thrills and intense racing action, as a packed stadium with thousands of spectators witnessed global and Indian riders battle it out under the lights, according to a release from ISRL.

The season opener saw BB Racing Team take the top spot in the team standings, setting the tone for a fiercely competitive season ahead. In the 450cc International Class, Matt Moss (Australia) of BigRock Motorsports powered through a challenging track layout to secure the win aboard the Kawasaki, while Hunter Schlosser (USA), representing BB Racing, impressed the crowd in the 250cc International Class riding the Honda, showcasing impeccable control and speed. The 250cc India-Asia Mix category saw Ben Hallgren (Thailand) of Gujarat Trailblazers take the chequered flag in front of a roaring crowd on his KTM.

Speaking after his stellar performance, Hunter Schlosser, BB Racing, said, "The Indian crowd is absolutely wild. The energy here is unmatched! For me, it's amazing to see how far the league has come. They're doing all the right things, bringing in world-class riders, building great tracks, and growing the sport the right way. It's only a matter of time before this turns into something massive. It's an honour to be part of that journey and to race in front of fans this passionate."

Echoing this sentiment, former World Champion Jordi Tixier, of BB Racing, said, "It's not easy to grow in this sport. It takes years of learning and refining your technique. What ISRL is doing for Indian riders is incredible because it is fast-tracking the learning curve. The key is to learn to ride safely, keep improving, and build that base young. That's how you create champions."

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder, ISRL, added: "The incredible turnout of over 10,500 + fans, engaging with riders and teams at the Reise Moto Fan Park, shows how strongly the sport is resonating with audiences. India is no longer just a spectator; it's emerging as a serious contender in global motorsports. Our vision has always been to build a platform that nurtures young riders, inspires the next generation, and puts India firmly on the global Supercross map. ISRL isn't just about racing, it's about community, culture, and bringing families together under one roof to celebrate the spirit of sport."

The race weekend brought together an impressive grid of international stars and home-grown champions, including top riders from Australia, France, the USA, South Africa, and Thailand, along with India's rising stars Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag and Prajwal Vishwanath.

With over 36 international athletes from 21 countries participating this season, India has truly become a proving ground for global Supercross talent.

The action now shifts to Hyderabad for Round 2, scheduled on December 6-7, 2025, followed by the grand finale in Kozhikode, Kerala, on December 20-21, 2025.

