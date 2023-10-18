Team Gladiators Crowned Champions Of BGIS 2023

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023 (BGIS) finale held at the SVP Stadium in Mumbai concluded with Team Gladiators emerging as the champions. In the LAN finale of BGIS, the winners took home a grand prize of Rs. 75 lakhs from a total prize pool of Rs. 2 crores. The three-day Esports event featured matches, fans, and Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra as the Chief Guest, who took part in the closing ceremony and awarded the winners.

BGIS kicked off in July 2023, where 2048 selected teams participated in several rounds to secure their spot in the finals. On 12th, 13th and 15th October, the 16 final teams went head-to-head for the title over the course of 18 matches with over 6000 spectators in attendance.

Big Brother Esports came in at second place and won Rs. 37,50,000 while Team X Spark came in at third place and won Rs. 25,00,000. Delta PG won Rs. 4,00,000 as the MVP of BGIS, GlitchXDuke won Rs. 2,00,000 as The Rising Star, Saif (Big Brother Esports) won Rs 2,00,000 as the MVP of Finals and Blind Manya won Rs. 2,00,000 for Best IGL.

Teams securing fourth to sixteenth positions also received prizes amounting from Rs. 12,50,000 to Rs. 1,00,000.

Felicitating the winners, Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra said “Today we celebrate not only the BGIS champions but also the growing prominence of Esports in India. It is remarkable to see the level of dedication and skill the teams showed. It is heartening to see the players’ passion in devoting themselves and rising from the grassroots level to achieving their dreams on the national stage. I want to congratulate all the winners and the participating teams for their hard work. I also like to congratulate KRAFTON India for providing Esports players from across the country a platform to showcase their talent.”

Congratulating the winners and all the participating teams, Karan Pathak, Head of Esports at KRAFTON India, said “BGIS signifies our commitment to the growth of Esports in India. We are thrilled to see the passion and enthusiasm from both the players and the audience. It is heartening to see several new and upcoming teams showcase incredible performances alongside the seasoned teams in the finals. KRAFTON India is proud to provide a platform for these incredible talents and we look forward to supporting the Esports community's continued success.”