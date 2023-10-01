Team India arrives in Kerala for World Cup warm-up match against Netherlands 

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 1 : Team India on Sunday arrived at the Trivandrum Domestic Airport for its ODI World Cup warm-up fixture against the Netherlands.

As the members of Men in Blue walked out of the terminal, many fans, who had gathered outside the airport, chanted ‘India, India.'

India's first warm-up game against England in Guwahati was washed out due to rain. They will have one more opportunity to test their playing XI against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

India have almost a full-strength side at their disposal with KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah all making successful comebacks from long-term injuries.

All three of the stars have played a significant role. In the Super Four Asia Cup match against Pakistan, Rahul made his comeback official with a stunning century. In the second ODI against Australia, Iyer also scored a century.

With a fierce performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Fours, Bumrah has shown signs of getting back to his best. After allowing a run in each of his first two outings against Australia in the final ODI, the legendary bowler put on a death bowling masterclass.

India will start their World Cup drive on October 8 against Chennai against five-time Champions Australia.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

