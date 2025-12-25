Team India reach Trivandrum ahead of 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Dec 25 The Indian women’s team has reached Thiruvananthapuram for the third T20I of the ongoing five-game home series against Sri Lanka, and the two sides are set to play the remainder of the games at the Greenfield International Stadium.

The Women in Blue hold a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series, having won the first two matches that were played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. With all eyes on the prize, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now aim to win the forthcoming match on Friday in order to seal the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The BCCI, on Thursday, shared a video of the team’s travel, which also showed the players clicking pictures with fans at the airport, India’s newest debutant, Vaishnavi Sharma, taking over the camera to click photos of her teammates in the flight, and the players and staff being welcomed upon their arrival in Trivandrum.

In the video, Vaishnavi said, “On today’s flight, I was the photographer, and I took some really amazing pictures. I’ll be taking picture credit, thank you!”

Speaking of the series so far, India’s disciplined bowling effort in the opening T20I restricted Sri Lanka to 121/6. Jemimah Rodrigues then led the chase with a classy 69 off 44 balls as India cruised to an eight-wicket victory with ease.

The second T20I followed a similar script. Sri Lanka managed 128/9 after batting first, with a few steady contributions but no major partnership. India responded aggressively, with Shafali Verma producing a blistering unbeaten 69 off just 34 deliveries.

Her attacking innings powered India to a seven-wicket win, reaching the target in only 11.5 overs.

Both sides have begun preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup, set to be played in England from June 12. The tournament’s league stage will conclude on June 28, and the summit clash will be played on July 5 at the iconic Lord’s.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor