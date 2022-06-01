Telangana CM announces Rs 2 crore cash reward for Nikhat Zareen

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced Rs 2 crore cash reward to the recently-crowned world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

The Indian boxer made her way into the record books by clinching a gold medal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships with a dominating 5-0 victory on May 19 in Turkey.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to honour the winners in the international sports events recently and brought laurels to the Telangana State world over," a press release from Telangana CMO said.

"The Chief Minister has announced Rs two crores each to Nikhat Zareen, who won gold medal in world boxing championship and Isha Singh, who secured gold medal in ISSF Junior World Cup. The champions will also be allotted one land each at Banjarahills or Jubleehills for construction of residences." the release added.

In the final match, living up to the expectations, Nikhat thrashed Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas on Thursday without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28.

The Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006). It was also India's first gold medal since boxing great Mary Kom won it in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

