Tennis: Andy Murray set for comeback at ATP Challenger Tour in Bordeaux

New Delhi, May 10 Former world No.1 tennis player Andy Murray will make his comeback from an ankle injury at a second-tier Challenger event in Bordeaux next week. Murray has been out since late March after rupturing ankle ligaments in a third-round match against Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.

After marking his comeback on the Bordeaux clay, Murray will return to the main ATP Tour at the Geneva Open, where he has been given a wildcard. It was announced on Wednesday that Murray has been given a wildcard for the ATP tournament on clay in Geneva, beginning on May 18.

Murray's last match on clay also came in Bordeaux a year ago, when he was beaten by Stan Wawrinka before deciding not to play at Roland Garros. The 36-year-old Briton, who will turn 37 next week, intends to play at the French Open, which starts on May 26. Moreover, the three-time Grand Slam champion plans to compete at Roland Garros in both the singles and doubles, reports BBC.

He will be partnering with his Davis Cup teammate Dan Evans in the men's doubles. The Brit has not played at the Roland Garros since 2020, which was his only appearance since his hip problems began three years previously. Murray had announced earlier this year that he did not plan to "play much past this summer” but has not announced where his final tournament will be.

