Tennis Premier League adds Gurgaon Grand Slammers as new franchise

New Delhi, Aug 5 Gurgaon Grand Slammers have been added to the Tennis Premier League (TPL) as the new franchise ahead of its seventh season.

Hygiia Ventures, a Canadian-backed investment firm founded by entrepreneur Gaurav Agarwal, has acquired the Gurgaon franchise. Legendary tennis icon Sania Mirza joins as their brand ambassador.

"Sports have always held a special place in my heart, not just as a father to a passionate young tennis player but also as someone who admires the discipline it brings. Acquiring a team in the Tennis Premier League is a meaningful way for us to support emerging Indian talent while expanding our investments into sports and franchise management," Agarwal said.

Sania added, “I’m thrilled to be associated with a team that values both talent and innovation. Gaurav’s vision aligns perfectly with what Indian tennis needs - structured, long- term investment. I’m looking forward to supporting the Gurgaon Grand Slammers this season.”

TPL is the 4th Indian sports league to successfully enter its seventh season, joining an elite group of long-running sporting leagues in India. Known for its fast-paced, viewer-friendly format and a mix of international stars and emerging Indian players, the league continues to attract top investors and global attention. Gurgaon Grand Slammers marks another international investment into the TPL ecosystem.

Welcoming the new franchise, Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of TPL, said, “Season 7 is a milestone for us, and the addition of Gurgaon Grand Slammers strengthens the league further. With Gaurav’s business expertise and Sania’s tennis legacy, this team is set to make an impact.”

TPL co-founder Mrunal Jain added, "Hygiia Ventures coming on board shows how the league is growing as an attractive investment platform. It’s another big step forward for Indian tennis and TPL and we can’t wait to see the Grand Slammers in action this season."

