Thailand Open 2025: Deepak, Naman Tanwar clinch Gold as India return with eight medals

Bangkok, June 1 Deepak and Naman Tanwar spearheaded India’s campaign at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament, securing two golds as part of an impressive eight-medal haul. Competing against tough international opponents, and despite limited exposure or experience, the Indian boxers delivered a standout week of performances.

This display of grit and potential marks a promising start for Indian Boxing’s second chapter offering renewed hope for the future of Indian boxing.

Deepak clinched the men’s 75kg gold with a 5:0 win over Abdurakhimov Javokhir of Uzbekistan while Naman Tanwar got the better of China’s Han Xuezhen 4:1 in the 90kg final.

In the women’s 80+kg final, Kiran went down 2:3 against Kazakhstan’s Yeldana Talipova in a keenly fought bout to settle for a silver.

Speaking on India's achievement, BFI President-Chairman, Interim Committee, Mr Ajay Singh, said: “I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to our medallists at the Thailand Open. This performance reflects the growing depth and consistency that our boxers are capable of on the international stage. They have shown composure, skill, and strategic maturity against some of the best in the world, especially in the heavier weight categories this time around. It’s a clear sign that the systems we’ve put in place are working. As we now shift focus to the second leg of the World Cup in Kazakhstan, we carry forward this momentum and belief. The goal is clear, to keep building, keep performing, and keep raising the bar.”

Five Indian women boxers will also return home with bronze medals. Tamanna (51kg), Priya (57kg), Sanju (60kg), Saneh (70kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (80kg) came up with strong performance to finish on the podium.

On Sunday, Deepak opened India’s gold medal tally with a commanding win over Abdurakhimov. He was cautious at the start but midway through the opening round began taking control of the bout and then sailed through.

In the 90kg final, Tanwar adopted a different approach as he began aggressively against Han from the beginning and dominated the first two rounds. The Chinese fought back in the third as Tanwar began to play safe but could not do enough to turn the tables.

However, a spur-of-the-moment gesture that offended the Uzbekistan coach led to Indian boxer Anshul Gill’s disqualification, despite winning the semi-final bout. Following a formal complaint by the opposing team’s coach, Anshul (90+kg) was barred from receiving a medal as he was disqualified from participating in the finals of Thailand Open 2025 this morning.

The Indian contingent reaffirmed their standing as one of the world’s leading boxing nations with a strong performance at the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament. Facing tough international competition, these boxers—who were runners-up at the national level—rose to the occasion, showcasing the depth of India’s bench strength. Their impressive outing not only earned valuable international exposure but also marked a significant step forward in shaping Boxing Chapter 2.0 for India.

India had fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing-backed Asian Boxing, that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

Indian boxers had won six medals, including one gold, in the World Boxing Cup in Brazil and will be gearing up for the second leg at the end of this month in Kazakhstan. The World Boxing Cup Finals will be played in New Delhi later this year.

