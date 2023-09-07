Thailand upset China in 5-set thriller in Asian Women's Volleyball Championship

Bangkok, Sep 7 Hosts Thailand outclassed China 25-21, 25-27, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14 in the final of the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Both teams remained unbeaten before entering the final showdown. The hosts got off to a brilliant start, taking the first set 25-21, much to the delight of home supporters, reports Xinhua.

The Thai players carried their momentum into the second set, setting an early pace before breaking away again to stretch it to 24-18.

But China, which has dispatched a second-string lineup to the tournament, won six points in a row to tie 24-24 before nailing a terrific 27-25 comeback win.

Thailand went back on track in the third set to win 25-19, but China came all out in the fourth set and leveled again at 25-20.

The decider saw both sides go neck and neck down to wire. China led all the way, but Thailand benefited from two crucial serves to take the heart-pounding set.

