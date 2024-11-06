"Thanks to Kabaddi for giving me everything": Arjun Deshwal after entering 1000-raidpoint club

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6 : Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain Arjun Deshwal achieved a significant milestone, becoming the second-fastest player in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history to reach 1,000 raid points. This achievement came during his team's 33-30 victory over UP Yoddhas, marking his 97th PKL match.

Despite this personal success, a humble Deshwal prioritised the team's win over his own accomplishment. "The team's victory was more important than the 1,000 points, but both happened together, and I'm happy about that," he said, according to a PKL release.

When asked about dedicating this achievement, Deshwal's response highlighted his deep connection to the sport.

"If I have to thank anyone, it would be kabaddi first. Whatever name, fame, and success I have today is because of Kabaddi, the Pro Kabaddi League, and Mashal Sports. Thanks to Kabaddi for giving me everything," he expressed.

Deshwal's feat is even more remarkable as he became only the seventh player in PKL history to reach this milestone. His consistent performances and dedication have been crucial to this achievement.

"When a player puts in hard work, it always bears fruit sooner or later. So, the hard work we're putting in is now showing results," he added, as per the PKL release.

The raider also acknowledged the collective effort behind his individual success.

"This is kabaddia single player can't achieve anything alone. Team support and the coach's guidance are very crucial. I've had all of this, along with my parents' blessings," he said.

Deshwal's leadership has been key to Jaipur Pink Panthers' campaign, with teammates like Neeraj Narwal stepping up to support him. The milestone came during a strong performance from his team, showcasing their all-round strength.

In the upcoming matches, Dabang Delhi KC will aim to end their losing streak as they face Bengal Warriors, who are currently unbeaten in their last four games. All eyes will be on raiders Maninder Singh and Sushil Kambrekar as they challenge a struggling Dabang Delhi K.C. defence.

The other game of the day features Haryana Steelers against Gujarat Giants. The Steelers, seeking consistency, will rely on players like Mohammedreza Shadloui and Jaideep Dahiya. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants will need to bring their A-game to close the Hyderabad leg on a high note.

