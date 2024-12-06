The countdown begins for the first-ever Kho-Kho World Cup with an intensive training camp

Mumbai, Dec 6 With India set to host the inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup, the team will get into preparation mode for the landmark event with an intensive training camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi from December 10 to January 11. The historic Kho-Kho World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from January 13 to 19, 2025.

The camp, to be organised by the Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI), in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), will feature 60 male and 60 female players showcasing their skills. They will be supported by six coaches, other support staff and six physiotherapists.

Players from across India will gather in the national capital on December 9, and final squads for the World Cup will be selected based on their performance during this rigorous training phase.

The KKFI believes that "the key to transformation from excellence to, podium lies in taking care of every aspect of players' development".

Thus, to ensure world-class preparation, the federation is leaving no stone unturned—offering top-notch facilities, high-intensity training sessions and recovery programs, accordingly creating meticulously planned diets catering to every individual player's requirement, psychological evaluation under the guidance of the country’s best coaches, the KKFI informed in a release on Friday.

The training programme also integrates cutting-edge sports science technologies like InBody 770 Body Composition Analyzer to optimize player performance and health.

This technology offers players precise data on body composition, segmental muscle mass, visceral fat, and hydration levels. This information will allow coaches to tailor training programmes and dietary plans for each athlete. Additionally, Whole Body Phase Angle analysis will be used for cellular health and recovery monitoring, ensuring players remain at peak fitness.

The camp will also employ Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) techniques for detailed muscle balance assessments, along with posture and flexibility analysis to reduce injury risks. These scientific tools will be complemented by real-time 3D body scanning technology to measure segmental circumferences, ensuring uniform muscle development and posture correction.

One highlight of the camp is the integration of whole-body EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) Training, a revolutionary method that activates more muscle fibres than conventional training. This technology provides efficient muscle toning, fat loss, and rehabilitation, allowing athletes to achieve rapid improvements without joint strain. EMS sessions will also aid in recovery by alleviating muscle pain and stiffness.

Sudhanshu Mittal, KKFI President, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to bring the Kho Kho World Cup to Indian soil. This training camp is a golden opportunity for players to prove their mettle and be part of a truly historic moment. With a keen eye on talent, our dedicated coaches will help shape the squad for this global event."

"This training camp, supported by SAI and MYAS, is a cornerstone of our World Cup preparations. With 120 players training under expert guidance and cutting-edge facilities, we are confident in building a formidable team. We are immensely grateful to Shri Sudhanshu Mittal for his unwavering support in making this vision a reality," M.S. Tyagi, General Secretary of KKFI, was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

As the countdown begins with this camp, excitement builds for this grand celebration of a sport deeply rooted in India’s cultural fabric.

