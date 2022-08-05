The Great India Run flags-off from Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 5 The Great India Run has been flagged-off from the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Friday. The relay-run will cover 829 kilometers across 4 states from Srinagar to New Delhi from August 5 to August 15.

The flag-off in Srinagar was done by Manoj Sinha, LG J&K and Kartik Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP. In support of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the LG handed the lead runner a national flag after unfurling it at the venue. The first leg of the run is being led by Arun Bhardwaj, an Ultra-marathon runner.

At the flag-off, LG Manoj Sinha praised the runners and wished them all the best.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartik Sharma paid tribute to the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign and encouraged people from all over the country to come and join the run during it's various legs.

"I'm thrilled to be here at Lal Chowk with the Hon'ble LG Manoj Sinha ji to witness the Great India Run Flag Off. This run is being dedicated to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark our 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. My best wishes to all the hundreds of runners who will be running for India and encourage all fellow Ind to take part in mini-runs during the various legs.

"It is a tribute to the J&K establishment, central forces, police and Indian Army that such an event can take place in Lal Chowk. It shows the hope of the future that a New India represents. I'm looking forward to seeing the runners carrying the Indian flag all over the country and play their part in making the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a success," he said.

The run celebrates the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

