The Gwalior Cup: Jaipur Polo advance to final with a 6.5 - 5 victory over Bedla Polo

Jaipur, Dec 13 Jaipur Polo continued their strong run in The Gwalior Cup after a narrow defeat in the final of the Maharaja of Mysore Cup, securing a hard-fought 6.5–5 win over Bedla Polo to book their place in the tournament final.

In a match marked by momentum swings and sharp offensive play, Jaipur held their nerve across all four chukkers, while Bedla Polo delivered a determined challenge through standout performances from Mukesh Singh and Frederic Daniel Boudou.

Jaipur opened the match with authority, capitalising on their handicap advantage to close the first chukker at 2.5–0. With early attacking pressure from HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and incisive runs from Lance Watson, the team quickly established rhythm and control.

Bedla Polo responded strongly in the second chukker, tightening their formation as Boudou struck twice and Singh added another, bringing their total to three goals. Jaipur, however, maintained their edge through disciplined possession and a composed finish from Watson, ending the chukker with a narrow 3.5–3 lead.

The third chukker saw Jaipur reassert dominance. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh continued to orchestrate play, adding to the scoreboard, while Dino Dhankar’s crucial goal helped extend Jaipur’s advantage to 5.5–3. Bedla Polo, though energetic, found it difficult to breach Jaipur’s well-structured defence.

The final chukker intensified as Bedla Polo pushed aggressively to overturn the deficit. Despite two late goals narrowing the gap to 6.5–5, Jaipur’s defensive discipline and controlled tempo in the closing stages ensured their lead remained intact. With this win, Jaipur Polo officially secures its place in the Gwalior Cup final, marking yet another final appearance.

The Jaipur Polo Team comprises skilled and dedicated players who carry forward a legacy deeply rooted in Jaipur's royal traditions. Known for their precision, teamwork, and passion for the sport, the team remains a formidable presence on the field, consistently striving for excellence and representing the pride of Jaipur with every match they play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor