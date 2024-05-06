'The one who completes me': Bumrah's love-filled birthday wish for wife Sanjana
By IANS | Published: May 6, 2024 02:14 PM2024-05-06T14:14:25+5:302024-05-06T14:15:09+5:30
New Delhi, May 6 Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday wrote a heartfelt post for his wife ...
New Delhi, May 6 Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday wrote a heartfelt post for his wife Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday.
Bumrah, who is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024, came up with a loving caption as he shared wishes for his "favourite person".
"happy birthday to my person, the one who completes me and with her by my side the world is a wonderful place. Angad and I wish you have the best birthday, with lots of love and cuddles from us," Bumrah shared on his Instagram handle.
Sanjana replied with a red heart emoji in the post that garnered over 28k likes.
The couple got married on March 15, 2021 in Goa.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app