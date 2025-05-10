"The Operation Sindoor should continue....": Hockey India president hails Indian Armed Forces

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 10 : Hockey India president and former captain Dilip Tirkey lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their execution of the Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that it should continue and the country is with its security forces.

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said, "Our forces are successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor... Terror camps have been destroyed successfully. Pakistan's drone attacks were also destroyed successfully by our forces. The Operation Sindoor should continue, and we are with our security forces."

Meanwhile, at least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, the sources said. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor