The Poona Club Open 2025: Yuvraj Sandhu moves into sole two-shot lead after round three

Pune, Oct 30 At the end of round three of The Poona Club Open 2025, PGTI Order of Merit leader and pre-tournament favourite Yuvraj Sandhu (65-67-65) came up with a terrific six-under 65, the day’s best, in the tough conditions following the overnight rain to take a two-shot lead at a total of 16-under 197.

Shaurya Bhattacharya (69-63-67), a winner on the PGTI this year, kept himself in contention with a round of 67 that placed him second, two shots behind the leader at 14-under 199.

Former PGTI No. 1 Manu Gandas (67-69-66) posted a 66 to end the penultimate round in third place at 11-under 202.

Shivendra Singh Sisodia and Jairaj Singh Sandhu made up the top five as they were both placed tied fourth at eight-under 205.

There was a two-hour delay in the start of play as a result of the overnight rain. Play began at 10 am local time on Thursday.

Veer Ahlawat, the reigning PGTI Order of Merit champion, occupied tied sixth position at seven-under 206.

Pune’s Rohan Dhole Patil was the highest-placed among the local professionals as he was tied 20th at two-under 211.

Yuvraj Sandhu, a four-time winner this year, began his day with a bogey on the third but came roaring back with seven birdies over the next 12 holes. The 28-year-old Sandhu finally ended the day with a bogey and a birdie on the last three holes. Yuvraj made two long birdie conversions, drove the green on the Par-4 ninth hole and scored birdies on all the three Par-5 holes.

Yuvraj said, “The overnight rain made the conditions tough out there. But since I’ve played a lot of golf in Asia in recent times, I’m accustomed to such wet conditions, so it worked to my advantage. Despite the rains the greens are playing well. So, kudos to the course staff for all the work that they’ve put in.

“The delayed start today helped me get a little extra sleep and that helped me as well. It was a steady day for me, after a little blip at the start I got my momentum back from the fifth hole onwards. I held on to that momentum right till the end.

“Playing with Shaurya is fun because I’ve known him for a long time and seen him as an amateur and a rookie. We’ve been room-mates and have travelled to events together. So, I’m looking forward to playing the final round with him accompanying me in the leader group.”

The 22-year-old Shaurya Bhattacharya, currently fourth on the PGTI Ranking, also began the day with an early bogey on the first but then rallied with five birdies thereafter.

